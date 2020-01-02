Navarro began teaching American history for the Prince George’s County school system in August 2017 — at Nicholas Orem Middle School in Hyattsville — and resigned from the position in June 2019, according to a Prince George’s schools spokeswoman. He has no known history of inappropriate conduct in county schools, the spokeswoman said.

In the spring of 2019, the girl and her mother were shopping for curtains at a Salvation Army in Gaithersburg, where Navarro spoke with the girl’s mother, detectives alleged in court papers. A short time later, he pulled up to them in the parking lot and offered them a ride home, the detectives said.

The mother accepted the offer, police said, and upon arrival at their home, Navarro obtained the girl’s phone number. He asked how old she was and she said 14, according to court records.

That night, police said, Navarro called the girl and offered to pay her for sex. She told him to leave her alone, police said.

Navarro continued to send the girl text messages, according to police. In November, police said, they learned about the telephone and text exchanges and spoke to the girl.

Investigators examined explicit text messages, dated Nov. 15, from Navarro on her phone, including a request from Navarro that she send him inappropriate photographs of herself, police said.

Navarro was arrestedMonday and made his first court appearance in the case the next day.

Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.

