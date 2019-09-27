She previously spent five years prosecuting misdemeanors and felonies as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fairfax County. She specialized in domestic violence cases with the office for most of her time there.

Abejuela said seeing juvenile court judges up close inspired her to want to be one.

“They were in a position to affect children and families at the most critical parts of their lives,” Abejuela said. “I wanted to be part of that.”

She has also worked for the Legal Services of Northern Virginia and Potomac Legal Aid Society, where she focused on foreclosures and domestic violence-related family law cases. Abejuela graduated from Villanova law school and got her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.

Jonathan Phillips, a defense attorney and former Fairfax County prosecutor who worked with her, said Abejuela is a well-respected member of the local legal community. She refers to juvenile court as her “home,” since she has spent so much time there over the years. Phillips said her appointment as a judge there is fitting.

“The singular attention she gave those families in juvenile court really inspired a sense of trust,” Phillips said.

Northern Virginia legislators have been pushing to diversify the bench in Fairfax County in recent years. Earlier this year, Dontaé L. Bugg became the first African American elevated to Fairfax County’s Circuit Court in nearly a quarter century.

