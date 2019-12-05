A former psychiatric technician at a Rockville behavioral care facility was arrested on charges he raped one female patient and had unwanted sexual contact with a second female patient, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Authorities charged Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 48, of Silver Spring, with second-degree rape of one victim and committing a third-degree sexual offense against a second victim, police said in a statement.

Investigators said the patients reported the attacks happened when Okah worked at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health located at 14901 Broschart Road.

The investigation began June 6, when one patient told police that she was sexually assaulted by an employee the day before, police said.

On June 20, a second victim reported to police that an employee had unwanted sexual contact with her when she was a patient on Feb. 6, officials said.

Police said that the facility cooperated with the investigation and that Okah was terminated by the Adventist HealthCare on June 7.

Detectives are trying to determine if there may be other victims who have yet to come forward, police said.