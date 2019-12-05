Investigators said the patients reported the attacks happened when Okah worked at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health located at 14901 Broschart Road.

The investigation began June 6, when one patient told police that she was sexually assaulted by an employee the day before, police said.

On June 20, a second victim reported to police that an employee had unwanted sexual contact with her when she was a patient on Feb. 6, officials said.

Police said that the facility cooperated with the investigation and that Okah was terminated by the Adventist HealthCare on June 7.

Detectives are trying to determine if there may be other victims who have yet to come forward, police said.

