A former sheriff’s deputy in Fairfax County has been arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a former inmate, officials said.

Keith Washington, 47, of Stafford, Va., is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge of an inmate, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they were contacted by the internal affairs bureau of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in August 2017 about an incident in which a former inmate said she was sexually assaulted by Washington. The woman said the incident happened in December 2016 or January 2017 at the Fairfax County Alternative Incarceration Branch.

Police got an arrest warrant on Tuesday, and Washington turned himself in to authorities. He’s being held without bond.

Andrea Ceisler, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, said Washington had worked for the agency for 12 years and was let go on Aug. 13 after the internal investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Washington then resigned Dec. 14.

Anyone with information or who may have had a similar incident is asked to call authorities at 703-246-7800.