A former State Department employee pleaded guilty Monday to the production of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Skydance MacMahon, 44, of Alexandria was a digital media administrator at the Foreign Services Institute of the U.S. Department of State in Arlington when he conspired to create more than 1,000 sexually explicit images of minor children, United States attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

MacMahon, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce child pornography and producing child pornography, worked with an adult in Canada to create explicit images of Canadian children for two years and distributed the images to others, the statement said.

MacMahon, who will be sentenced in October, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison, prosecutors said.