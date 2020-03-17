An arrest affidavit says Smith, who worked with choir students, in addition to other responsibilities, was suspended in October when the allegation first surfaced. The school system said Smith no longer works at Duke Ellington.
The affidavit says the teenager, who was 16 at the time of the incident, told a friend about the alleged abuse in late 2019. By that time, the teen had graduated from the high school.
The teenager and his friend sent an anonymous email to the school, the affidavit says. Officials there notified the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, and employees there contacted D.C. police.
Police said in the affidavit that in January 2018, Smith, the teenager and others from the school’s choir performed at the Kennedy Center. Police said the sexual contact occurred as the teenager and Smith shared an Uber ride to their respective homes.