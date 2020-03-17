A onetime instructor at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Northwest Washington has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor after one of his former students alleged the two engaged in a sex act in 2018, according to D.C. police and court documents filed Tuesday.

Andrew P. Smith, 37, of Northeast was released on personal recognizance and has a hearing set for May 29 in D.C. Superior Court. Smith could not be reached for comment. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

An arrest affidavit says Smith, who worked with choir students, in addition to other responsibilities, was suspended in October when the allegation first surfaced. The school system said Smith no longer works at Duke Ellington.

The affidavit says the teenager, who was 16 at the time of the incident, told a friend about the alleged abuse in late 2019. By that time, the teen had graduated from the high school.

The teenager and his friend sent an anonymous email to the school, the affidavit says. Officials there notified the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, and employees there contacted D.C. police.

Police said in the affidavit that in January 2018, Smith, the teenager and others from the school’s choir performed at the Kennedy Center. Police said the sexual contact occurred as the teenager and Smith shared an Uber ride to their respective homes.