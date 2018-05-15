A former Fairfax County middle school teacher who has received educator of the year honors has been charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, according to a search warrant and court records.

Timothy Threlkeld, who taught technology and engineering at Langston Hughes Middle School in Reston, Va., is facing four counts of the charge. Authorities initially began investigating him in 2014, according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

In July of that year, a student of Threlkeld’s told police investigators that he had given her a couple of kisses and some hugs, but the student did not disclose additional indecent acts, according to the search warrant.

In August 2014, Fairfax County Public Schools put Threlkeld on leave, officials said, and he resigned from his position in June 2015. Subsequently, the school system petitioned the Virginia Department of Education to have his teaching license revoked.

In April 2017, the mother of the alleged victim told authorities that her daughter had finally “opened up” about what she said had transpired with Threlkeld.

Authorities conducted an additional interview with the alleged victim, who stated that Threlkeld had kissed her, touched her breasts, put his hand down her pants and touched her private parts, according to the search warrant. She also told investigators that Threlkeld forced her to touch his penis.

Threlkeld was arrested in November 2017, but it does not appear that police, prosecutors or the school district ever put out a news release about the case.

Investigators also learned that Fairfax County Public Schools had performed a parallel investigation of Threlkeld, according to the search warrant. The search warrant was filed to get a copy of that investigation.

The same year that Threlkeld was under investigation, he was honored by the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association as its middle school teacher of the year. The association said in its announcement that Threlkeld had been a teacher at Hughes for eight years.

“He has a strong desire to not only impart technological skills to his students, but to impress upon them to understand the challenges of their use,” the association wrote in the announcement.

Threlkeld is scheduled to stand trial at the end of August. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.