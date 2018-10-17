A former high school teacher, coach and athletic director in Montgomery County was sentenced to 90 days in jail this week after pleading guilty in a child sex abuse case dating back three decades.

Michael John Riley, 64, of Walkersville admitted in court Monday to engaging in sex acts with a student at Rockville High School in 1984 and 1985. She was 16 when the relationship started and he was 29, according to prosecutors. An investigation of the case began this year, in April.

“My actions during that time have always haunted me and left me with tremendous guilt,” Riley said in court, adding that he was aware of the effect his actions had on the former student. “I sincerely apologize.”

Riley had taught history and coached basketball at Rockville High School, prosecutors said in court Monday. Over his career, he also had worked at Richard Montgomery, Poolesville and Clarksburg high schools. More recently, he had served as athletic director at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville.

Riley’s attorney, John Kudel, had worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors that limited the sentence to 90 days or fewer. Kudel said Wednesday he would try to get his client moved to the county’s pre-release center, a halfway house in Rockville.