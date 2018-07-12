Then-University of Maryland basketball player Damonte Dodd at a March 2017 game in College Park. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Rape charges against a former University of Maryland basketball player accused of having sex with an intoxicated woman against her will is a case of “he said, she said,” according to his attorney.

Damonte Dodd appeared in court Thursday morning to face the charges and for a bail review hearing.

“He maintained his innocence and continues to do so,” said Dodd’s attorney, Thomas C. Mooney.

A judge allowed Dodd to be released pending trial, ordering him to stay away from the victim, witnesses and College Park, where the alleged assault occurred.

The charges stem from a 2017 incident involving a woman Dodd met at a College Park bar on Halloween, prosecutors said. After having drinks, the two returned to the apartment of the woman’s friend, who confronted Dodd, prosecutors said.

“An intoxicated person cannot consent one way or another,” said John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dodd said the incident was consensual, according to Mooney.

Dodd graduated from the university in May 2017 and played for the Terrapins from 2013 to 2017.

He was in Mexico playing basketball and was arrested last week at the Atlanta airport on an outstanding warrant in the case.

Mooney said his client has been cooperating with authorities and was making arrangements to turn himself in when he was arrested.

A trial is scheduled for November.