A former University of Maryland basketball player accused of having sex with an intoxicated woman against her will has been indicted on rape and assault charges, prosecutors announced Friday.

Damonte Dodd was arrested Thursday in Atlanta as he was returning to the United States from an overseas trip, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dodd had been cooperating with police and was coming from Mexico to turn himself in on charges of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and other related counts, said Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a fall 2017 incident, in which a woman and Dodd left a College Park bar together on Halloween and returned to her friend’s apartment, prosecutors said.

Dodd allegedly had sex with the woman against her will early Nov. 1 and someone in the apartment confronted him, according to prosecutors.

The woman reported an assault to police five days later. Dodd admitted to having sex with the woman but said it was consensual, prosecutors said.

Dodd’s attorney Thomas C. Mooney would not comment on the allegations in the case but said his client has been in constant contact with Prince George’s police and prosecutors to turn himself in to authorities.

Dodd was in Mexico playing basketball and the season had just ended.

“He was aware of the warrant and he was coming back,” Mooney said. “He did everything you’d expect him to do to return to the country quickly and face up to the charges.”

Dodd and the woman had met for the first time on Halloween at Terrapin’s Turf bar, where he bought her drinks, prosecutors said.

“The fact that the victim in this case was intoxicated did not give Mr. Dodd the right to take advantage of her,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement. “We will conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that he is held accountable for his actions.”

Dodd is being held in Clayton County, Ga., Mooney said, and was expected to be released later Friday to return to Maryland.

“We’re looking forward to a swift and favorable resolution to the case,” Mooney said.

In an email, a spokesman for the Maryland Athletics Department said “we are aware of the November 2017 allegations against a former student-athlete who graduated in May 2017,” and referred questions to county prosecutors.

Dodd is expected to appear for a hearing in Prince George’s County court on July 12.

A bio on the University of Maryland’s basketball roster says Dodd, who played forward as No. 35, is from Centreville, Md., and went to Massanutten Military Academy for high school.

He was listed as a player for the NBA G-League. He was acquired by the Northern Arizona Suns in November, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Sarah Larimer contributed to this report.