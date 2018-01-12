A former University of Maryland employee has been charged in connection with hate-related vandalism found scrawled inside a bathroom in a dining hall on the College Park campus, police said.

Terrell Demonte Alexander, 18, of Lanham, has been charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of damage to property of certain classes of people or groups related to graffiti found in bathroom stalls Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, according to University of Maryland police.

Police said “racially charged writings” were found in the men’s restroom of the Ellicott Dining Hall in each case.

Investigators reviewed hours of video footage, interviewed several possible witnesses and worked with Maryland State Police to compare Alexander’s handwriting with the graffiti found inside the restroom, University of Maryland Police Chief David B. Mitchell said in a statement.

“We take incidents of hate-bias in our community very seriously, which is reflected in the extensive effort to identify the individual responsible,” Mitchell said.

Alexander could not be immediately reached for comment, and online court records do not list an attorney for him. He is scheduled to appear in court in February.