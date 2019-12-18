Collins’s killing in the days before graduation had come during a time of racial tension on college campuses in the United States, including U-Md.

Prosecutors argued Urbanski, who is white, killed Collins in a racist attack. Prosecutors had earlier presented evidence of Urbanski’s interaction with racist content on his phone and on Facebook.

AD

Defense attorneys admitted Urbanski, 24, of Severna Park, killed Collins but blamed alcohol in the incident.

Circuit Court Judge Lawrence V. Hill Jr., in response to a defense request, ruled that prosecutors had not met their legal burden in showing that Urbanski was motivated by racial hatred when he stabbed Collins with a knife.

AD

In dismissing the hate crime charge, Hill said the statute requires prosecutors to show that an act was committed solely because of the identity of the target — a standard not met.

Collins was a 23-year-old ROTC student visiting friends at the College Park campus the night he was killed.

Collins had received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army about a week earlier and was a few days from receiving his business degree from Bowie State University.

AD