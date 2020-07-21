O’Neil, 33, ultimately became one of three executives from the firm convicted of federal crimes as part of a crackdown on so-called “scam PACs,” or political action committees that enrich consultants and vendors rather than campaigns. The convictions also sparked an investigation in Indiana of a casino executive allegedly linked to the illegal donations.
Strategic Campaign Group raised more than $20 million from more than 9,000 conservative donors between 2011 and 2018; less than 2 percent actually went to political candidates.
Defense attorney Steven McCool emphasized that O’Neil did not admit involvement in the misuse of funds raised in the name of veterans and former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ken Cuccinelli, now acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. O’Neil was only convicted of conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions under other people’s names.
O’Neil admitted funneling contributions from an Indiana casino executive to a Republican congressional candidate; the matter is under investigation by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
“I realized after the first Cuccinelli case it was time for me to leave,” O’Neil said in court. But he said it became clear that unless he could provide assurances that his involvement in the firm’s legal troubles were over, “I was not going to get a job.”
So he stayed through a settlement with Cuccinelli for $85,000 in 2015 and an FBI raid in 2017; he left when his boss, Kelley Rogers, pleaded guilty last year.
Rogers, who was sentenced to three years in prison, took the blame for leading O’Neil astray.
“Chip acted, at all times, under my instruction and direction,” he wrote.