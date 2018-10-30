A former Virginia congressional candidate was convicted Tuesday of defrauding a federal program that served summer meals to low-income children.

Shaun Brown was running against Rep. Scott W. Taylor this year as an independent but was kicked off the ballot last month over fraudulent petitions, many gathered by staffers for the Republican incumbent. She was found guilty by a jury in a Norfolk federal court of stealing government funds, wire fraud and conspiracy; she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Brown, 59, ran a nonprofit organization in 2011 and 2012 that was paid $800,000 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to feed schoolchildren during breaks. She lied about the number of meals she served, according to court records, and pocketed the extra cash. She also ordered extra food and milk to cover her tracks, prosecutors said, then dumped it behind buildings to rot.

In a previous trial, one juror refused to convict Brown, who claimed she was giving the food away to other needy people.

Taylor’s role in Brown’s aborted campaign remains under legal scrutiny. She was his Democratic opponent in 2016, when he beat her by 22 percentage points. But when the party chose another candidate this year, staffers for Taylor gathered hundreds of signatures to get Brown on the ballot. A judge deemed many of those signatures forgeries, and five current or former staffers for the congressman invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering questions in court.

That criminal probe is ongoing. Brown will be sentenced for the USDA fraud March 13, 2019.