Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe said his car was stolen Monday in Washington.
“Went in for lunch … came out and car was stolen,” McAuliffe wrote on Twitter.
A report from D.C. police said McAuliffe, a resident of Northern Virginia, had parked a Ford Explorer about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street NW. When he returned to the spot at 2 p.m., the vehicle was gone, the report said.
McAuliffe said police were “right on it,” and the vehicle was “recovered immediately.”
Police said the vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on K Street NW, just west of North Capitol Street. The site is a little more than a half-mile from where the vehicle was parked initially.
It was not immediately clear who took the Explorer or why.
“Thank you for a job well done,” McAuliffe tweeted to D.C. police.
McAuliffe (D) was governor from 2014 to 2018.
