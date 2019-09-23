Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe said his car was stolen Monday in Washington.

“Went in for lunch … came out and car was stolen,” McAuliffe wrote on Twitter.

A report from D.C. police said McAuliffe, a resident of Northern Virginia, had parked a Ford Explorer about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street NW. When he returned to the spot at 2 p.m., the vehicle was gone, the report said.

McAuliffe said police were “right on it,” and the vehicle was “recovered immediately.”

Police said the vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on K Street NW, just west of North Capitol Street. The site is a little more than a half-mile from where the vehicle was parked initially.

It was not immediately clear who took the Explorer or why.



Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D) speaks at Politics and Prose in Washington on Aug. 1, 2019. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

“Thank you for a job well done,” McAuliffe tweeted to D.C. police.

McAuliffe (D) was governor from 2014 to 2018.

