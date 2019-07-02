Ron Villanueva, right, in his office when he served as a state delegate. (Steve Helber)

A former member of the Virginia General Assembly was sentenced Tuesday to two-and-a-half years in prison for taking part in an $80 million government contracting fraud conspiracy.

Ronald Villanueva, 49, a former Republican delegate from Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge earlier this year and agreed to pay over half a million dollars in restitution.

Villanueva served in the House of Delegates from 2010 until 2018; he lost his seat to a Democratic challenger in 2017.

For much of that time, Villanueva admitted, he and a partner in the tactical gear supply business used other people as figureheads to get preferential treatment designed to help minority contractors. They also relaunched the company at one point, changing its name from SEK to Karda, so it would qualify for contracts aimed at newer firms.

SEK was nominally run by Villanueva’s business partner’s wife and Karda by the delegate’s brother-in-law. Villanueva used his official House of Delegates letterhead to write a letter to the Small Business Association in support of the new company, making false claims and hiding his own involvement.

The fraud lasted from 2005 to 2014, according to court records.

“If anyone should have understood the pernicious effect of fraud and abuse on government programs, it ought to have been the defendant,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Yet when it would benefit the defendant personally, he was all too eager to defraud the SBA in order to serve his pecuniary interests.”

Villanueva’s attorneys emphasized that there was no evidence he and his partner failed to fulfill their contracts well, even if they won them through fraud.

“He has lost his hard won reputation in the community and the ability to work in the field of government contracting,” they wrote the court. “Mr. Villanueva has compiled a lifetime of good works that should not be completely eclipsed.”

Former state lawmaker Dave Albo, a Republican from Fairfax, wrote to the court that “every Delegate who served with Ron, including myself, was shocked and surprised.” Villanueva, he said, was “dependable, hardworking and honest.”

According to the Department of Justice, both of Villanueva’s firms were affiliates of a larger contractor called Atlantic Diving Supply that recently lost its small business status and thus its eligibility for many Pentagon contracts.

