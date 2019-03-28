Diana Lalchan, foreground, who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her husband. (Keith Alexander/The Washington Post)

Six years ago, on March 28, 2013, Diana Lalchan fatally shot her husband, sending a bullet to the back of his head in their Southwest Washington condo.

Lalchan, 33, told authorities she was afraid Christopher Lalchan was going to kill her. During a nearly four-week trial, she took the witness stand, sobbing at times, and testified her husband had been controlling and abusive. She said he often wrapped his hands around her throat in fits of rage until she decided to fight back.

Federal prosecutors charged Diana Lalchan with premeditated, first-degree murder. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Wright argued in court that the defendant had fabricated the domestic abuse allegations. She said Lalchan wanted to leave her husband but did not want to pay alimony or shame her parents, Taiwanese immigrants who raised her in a religiously strict household.

On Thursday, after less than two days of deliberations, a D.C. Superior Court jury declared Lalchan guilty of voluntary manslaughter while armed. Judge Ronna L. Beck then ordered the former Walter Reed pharmacist locked up in D.C. jail until a sentencing hearing set for June 14.

Wright said in court there was no sign of a struggle, and no 911 call from Lalchan before the shooting asking for help.

“Domestic violence is a very serious event. But we pored through more than 52,000 emails from the defendant, and we saw nothing that suggested she was being abused,” Wright told the jury.



Christopher Lalchan. (Courtesy of U. S. Attorney’s Office)

[‘She just wanted the violence to stop’: D.C. woman on trial in shooting of allegedly abusive husband]

Since Diana Lalchan’s arrest, her case has moved slowly through the court as her attorneys argued their client suffered from mental distress as a result of years of domestic abuse and should not face a murder charge.

Wright said Lalchan did not fit the profile of an abused spouse, an argument the defense countered was based on “stereotypes.” The prosecutors stressed at trial that Lalchan had an advanced degree and was the breadwinner of her household, making over $100,000 as a pharmacist — suggesting she had the resources to leave the relationship.

Defense attorney Maneka Sinha told the jury Lalchan “was living a nightmare on a daily basis of fear that she would be strangled, hit or killed.”

Wright said in court the victim was unarmed when he was shot. But Sinha argued Christopher Lalchan, who weighed more than 200 pounds, could easily overpower his wife of barely 120 pounds. “He had his hands. He used his hands to hurt her,” Sinha said.

[Woman charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of husband]

After issuing their verdict, one juror said the panel believed Diana Lalchan had been abused. But they also concluded her reaction was extreme.

Diana Lalchan fired three shots at her husband that evening. Wright said Christopher Lalchan was not struck by the first two shots but took cover on the floor. She said that is when he was shot in the head, based on the trajectory of the bullet.

“We believed she was abused. But she shot at him three times, and she shot him in the back of the head,” said one 61-year old juror from Southeast Washington who declined to give her name to protect her privacy.

As the guilty verdict was read, Diana Lalchan’s public defenders sat in shock, one wiping away tears. The defendant sat motionless.

Lalchan could have been sentenced to decades in prison had she been found guilty of first or second degree murder. She now faces between 7 1/2 and 22 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Lalchan’s lawyers said in a statement Thursday that they were “heartbroken by the verdict” and their client “had no choice but to use deadly force to save her own life.”

Christopher Lalchan’s family flew to Washington from Trinidad for the trial. At one point during the trial, his mother ran out of the courtroom screaming as the prosecution showed poster-sized photos of her son’s body on the floor.

“That’s my son. There is nothing a doctor can ever do for me to relieve me of the pain that I have of losing my child. Nothing,” she said outside the courtroom.

