Six people were hospitalized Sunday after two cars collided in Southeast Washington.

The most critically injured was a pedestrian, who was caught up in the two-car crash at 16th and V Streets SE around 3 p.m., according to the D.C. fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicles to crash.

The pedestrian and the male driver of one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A man, woman and two children were also transported Sunday with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to roll over in the collision, according to the fire department.

Fire authorities said the investigation had been turned over to D.C. police.

Update: 16th and V Street SE: 2 vehicles - one roll-over. 2 extricated. Pedestrian very critically injured. Addtl male victim transported in crit. condition. 2 male juveniles transported with non-life threatening injuries. 1 adult male and female non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/9yluALslIM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2019

Read more:

Family mourns road worker shot while directing traffic in Southeast Washington

D.C. plans to step up enforcement of bike-lane regulations

Build a subway car factory in D.C. area? Metro asks bidders for big contract to consider it

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news