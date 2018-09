A four-alarm fire broke out at a 150-year-old paint business in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood. (Courtesy of Baltimore Fire)

Crews battled a four-alarm fire in Baltimore early Friday at a 150-year-old paint business.

No injuries were reported, according to NBC 4, but several homes in the area had to be evacuated.

The fire broke out at Budeke’s Paints along S. Broadway Street in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood. The smoke from the fire could be seen from nearby interstates that lead into downtown Baltimore.