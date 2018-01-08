The four boys wanted to do it but did not succeed, according to the sketchy preliminary account provided by the D.C. police. But it was not Sunday’s failed robbery plan that drew attention, but the ages of the boys, who according to police seemed to be between 8 and 10 years old.

It was just before 3 p..m. in the 800 block of Atlantic Street SE, according to police. They said the boys committed an assault but they wanted to do was to carry out a robbery.

As of late Sunday no information was available about why the intended robbery did not succeed.

But police said they were looking for four boys, with very little to go on. Their ages were given, and one of them was described as black, with a light complexion, wearing a green jacket. They were last seen fleeing toward the 600 block of Atlantic, police said.

What they wanted to take was unclear.