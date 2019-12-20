On Friday, police said they arrested four suspects in the stabbing, all of whom were charged with first- and second-degree murder as adults: 15-year-old Eliezer Solis of Temple Hills; 21-year-old Jairo Rodriguez-Alvarado of Oxon Hill; 16-year-old Jesus Lopez-Torres of Temple Hills; and 16-year-old Ziyon Hardy of Temple Hills.
Police said the killing is gang-related because three of the suspects are members of a gang, but the stabbing, which resulted from an ongoing dispute, was not related to their gang affiliation. The victims were not members of a gang, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact police at 301-516-2512.