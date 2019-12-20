Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Prince George’s County in November, authorities said Friday.

On Nov. 18 at around 2:05 p.m., officers responded to a community center in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for the report of a stabbing, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was transported to a hospital where he died, the statement said. Another person who survived was also injured in the incident, according to the statement.

On Friday, police said they arrested four suspects in the stabbing, all of whom were charged with first- and second-degree murder as adults: 15-year-old Eliezer Solis of Temple Hills; 21-year-old Jairo Rodriguez-Alvarado of Oxon Hill; 16-year-old Jesus Lopez-Torres of Temple Hills; and 16-year-old Ziyon Hardy of Temple Hills.

Police said the killing is gang-related because three of the suspects are members of a gang, but the stabbing, which resulted from an ongoing dispute, was not related to their gang affiliation. The victims were not members of a gang, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact police at 301-516-2512.