On Nov. 18 at around 2:05 p.m., officers responded to a community center in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for the report of a stabbing, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was transported to a hospital where he died, the statement said. Another person who survived was also injured in the incident, according to the statement.