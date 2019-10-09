Four Washington men targeted cars parked in front of homes in neighboring Montgomery County and have been charged with a string of theft-related counts, police officials announced Tuesday.

Detectives alleged that cars were broken into — and in some cases stolen — during the early morning hours over the past few months, according to police affidavits filed in Montgomery County District Court. Investigators alleged at least three of the men were linked to a group known as the “juggboyy crew.”

Police said that fingerprints of two of the suspects were found inside a stolen Honda Pilot, and fingerprints of one of those two men were found on the outside of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Other clues, according to the affidavits, included social media communications, records showing the use of at least two credit cards stolen from cars, and home surveillance videos that captured suspicious activity outside of cars.

It was not clear from the affidavits exactly why the cars were stolen. Several were found parked in a neighborhood in SE Washington near where at least one suspect lived.

Montgomery officials identified the four men as:



From left to right, Khristian Markeel Champ, Duan Jones and Christopher Taylor. (Montgomery County Police)

Christopher Taylor, 19, who was charged with six counts of auto theft and multiple counts related to allegedly rifling through cars or taking items from cars.

Khristian Markeel Champ, 20, who was charged with five counts of auto theft and other counts related to allegedly rifling through cars or taking items from cars.

Alaunte Scott, 18, who was charged with one count of auto theft and six other counts.

Duan Jones, 20, who was charged with three counts of theft less than $100, one count of theft of $100-$1,500, and 14 counts of “Rogue and Vagabond” related to instances when he allegedly broke into cars but did not necessarily take anything.

In a news release Tuesday, Montgomery police said investigators believe the four worked together and may be linked to approximately 30 auto thefts and approximately 100 instances of break-ins of cars.

Jones is being represented by the public defender’s office in Montgomery County. A supervising attorney there, Leonard Addison, declined to comment Wednesday. Court records for the other three suspects do not indicate whether any have retained attorneys.

None of the suspects could be reached for comment Wednesday. Two relatives for Champ spoke briefly by phone but declined to be named. “These are just allegations,” Champ’s grandmother said.

Relatives for the other suspects could not be reached for comment.

Jones, Champ, and Taylor were arrested in recent weeks and have since posted bonds and been released from the Montgomery County jail, according to court records. Police said Scott is the subject of a District Court summons charging him with one count of auto theft and other counts.

Correction: This report has been corrected. Three suspects were arrested in the case, not four as the previous headline and story stated. The fourth suspect charged in the case was the subject of a summons. One of the suspects was charged with theft from a vehicle but was not charged with auto theft, as the earlier story stated. The three suspects charged with auto theft were charged with stealing no more than six vehicles. A previous version said charges involved 30 auto thefts and 100 thefts from cars.

