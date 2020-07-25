The cause of the crash is not known, but is under investigation.
Keira Banks, 23, who was waiting at a red light at the intersection, said she heard the crash and looked up to see “glass flying up at least 15 to 20 feet in the air.”
A gray pickup truck flipped over and stopped on the edge of Crain Highway (also known as Route 301), she said. When firefighters arrived, they put out the fire before they could rescue the truck’s occupants, she said.
A sedan “slid into the ditch, completely totaled,” Banks said. “A bunch of people jumped out of their cars to help but the truck caught fire and completely engulfed.”
Banks said she tried to call 911 but could not get through.
“I was having a panic attack,” she said. “I live right off 301, and this particular intersection is prone to people speeding.”
Since the crash, the northbound and southbound lanes of Crain Highway have been closed around the intersection with Croom Station Road. Traffic is being detoured onto Chew Road. Maryland troopers are still on the scene and are directing traffic.