Four robberies, all involving guns, were reported within about a half hour of each other in the District late Tuesday night. (iStock/iStock)

Four gunpoint robberies were reported in the District within about a half hour late Tuesday night.

It was not immediately clear if the holdups had any connection to each other besides the coincidence of timing. They occurred in three of the city’s four quadrants. Only Southeast Washington appeared to be exempted.

The first was reported at 10:48 p.m. in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road SE, in the Anacostia section. Next came a report of a robbery at 11:04 p.m. on Bates Street NW, just west of North Capitol Street.

After that, a robbery was reported six minutes later, and miles away in the 4000 block of Hayes Street NE.

Finally, a holdup was reported at 11:12 p.m., near the eastern edge of Capitol Hill, in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue SE.

The number of robbers in each incident varied, from as few as one to as many as four.

In addition to the apparent coincidence of the four holdups being reported within so brief a time span, another coincidence appeared to characterize them.

They occurred on the night of a nationwide program to help create safer neighborhoods, through fostering connections among neighbors, and between police and community residents. The program is called National Night Out, and it appeared likely that most observances had ended long before the robberies.