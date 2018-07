Four people were injured Saturday evening in a boat collision while viewing forworks off a town on the Chesapeake Bay, authorities said. (Maryland Natural Resources police photo)

Four people were injured Saturday evening in a boat collision off a town on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland during a fireworks display, authorities said.

The boats collided off North Beach in Anne Arundel County, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

None of the injuries appeared to be serious, the police said.

The agency urged those watching the week’s various fireworks displays from vantage points afloat to be watchful, and move deliberately, and use anchor lights.