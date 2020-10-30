By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDTFour people were injured Friday night in a shooting in Charles County, Md., the sheriff’s office said.The gunfire was reported about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of the Crain Highway in Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightThe four were being taken to hospitals, according to the sheriff. Details of their injuries were not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.