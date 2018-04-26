Three women and a man were injured in stabbing incidents in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

In one attack, a woman was stabbed and a juvenile had lacerations after an incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 24th Street NE near Benning Road, police said. And in another a few blocks away, a woman suffered from a stab wound around the same time Wednesday in the 2100 block of H Street NE.

Police said they believe those two cases are related.

In third incident, a man was injured by another man with a machete just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Gault Place NE.

None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening, according to police.