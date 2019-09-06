Four men have been arrested and charged in the July homicide of a 32-year-old man in Northern Virginia.

James Edward Grooms, of Louisa, was fatally shot in the Dumfries area on July 20 after an altercation between him and several men over a deal to buy marijuana, according to Prince William County police.

Authorities said Grooms had arranged to buy pot from the men but that they tried to rob him and he was fatally shot.

The suspects include Joshua Eduardo Hurtado, 19, and Shawn Deion Brown Jr., 21. They are both from Dumfries and face second-degree murder charges.

The two other suspects are Walter Aristides Guevara-Perez, 28, and Alexis Vladi­mir Guevara-Perez, 23. They are both from Falls Church and face conspiracy to violate Virginia’s Drug Control Act.

