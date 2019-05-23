Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in July as she went to an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. (Courtesy of Raven Hall/family photo)

Federal prosecutors on Thursday said they have identified the four men who opened fire with assault rifles in a Northeast Washington neighborhood on a summer evening last year, killing 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson as she was walking to an ice cream truck.

Three of the men were already in jail on murder and gun charges in cases unrelated to the girl’s killing, authorities said. One of the suspects is still being sought. Prosecutors have charged seven other co-defendants in Makiyah’s shooting with crimes from first-degree murder to conspiracy to aiding and abetting.

Makiyah’s killing, which came in a year when homicides were on the rise in the nation’s capital, sparked outrage across the District. Makiyah was shot about 7 p.m. on July 16 when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing into a crowded courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace. She was clutching a $5 bill for an ice cream cone.

Makiyah was not the intended target, police said, and they blamed the shooting on a feud between D.C. street gangs associated with the Wellington Park and Clay Terrace neighborhoods.

In a new indictment unsealed during a hearing Thursday in D.C. Superior Court, prosecutors also provided new details of the shooting. Authorities said it was an effort by Wellington Park crew members to protect their neighborhood turf, where members engaged in various “illegal activities” including drug sales.

Arrests in the case have been made over time.

[Police link feud between D.C. neighborhoods to fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl]

Four of the suspects were charged Thursday. They were identified as Antonio Murchison, 26, his brother Isaiah, 20, Saquan Williams, 18, and Quincy Garvin, 19. All four are from Southeast Washington.

For the first time since the initial arrests, prosecutors in the new 26-count indictment identified the gunmen as Gregory Taylor, 23, Qujuan Thomas, 20, and the Murchison brothers. Prosecutors also identified suspect Mark Price, 24, as the driver of the black Infiniti. Taylor, Thomas and Price were arrested weeks after the shooting.

As of Thursday, police were still looking for Isaiah Murchison. His brother Antonio was in jail on a prior charge of possession of a handgun as a felon conviction. Garvin and Williams were also in jail pending trial in the 2017 fatal shooting in the Potomac Gardens apartment complex on Capitol Hill.

[Police arrest second teenager in fatal shooting in Potomac Gardens]

In Makiyah’s shooting, prosecutors said the four alleged shooters and Price gathered at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast Washington before driving to Clay Terrace with the weapons in the vehicle.

In a disturbing security video that was released publicly following the shooting, a police camera caught the black Infiniti driving into the complex. Within seconds, three masked individuals jumped out of the back seat holding assault rifles, and one masked individual jumped out of the passenger seat, also holding an assault rifle.

All four then began shooting randomly at people in the courtyard. Some 76 bullet shell casings were found at the scene, prosecutors say. A bullet struck Makiyah in her back and exited her chest.

[‘Please don’t let my baby die’: Mother holds 10-year-old as she dies following shooting at D.C. apartment complex, witnesses say]

Prosecutors alleged that the other defendants played various roles in the incident, participating in the planning, securing the assault rifles and then, after the shooting, obstructing justice by hiding firearms, removing “incriminating” postings from social media and warning each other when detectives were present. Prosecutors also added an enhancement to the charges of participating in a criminal street gang. The trial is scheduled for next year.

Extra security officers and marshals were present at the hearing Thursday. The seven defendants previously charged entered pleas of not guilty.

Before the hearing ended, Judge Craig Iscoe admonished members of the audience against any confrontations once they left the courtroom. In the hallways following previous hearings, members of Makiyah’s family have gotten into shouting matches with family and friends of the defendants.

Iscoe warned the audience against any similar conduct. “This is a very serious matter and I understand emotions are high. But there will be no excuses for any threats being made against anyone,” Iscoe said before dismissing the crowded courtroom.

A follow-up hearing was scheduled for June 20 for all of the defendants.

Read more:

Rayful Edmond III appears at first hearing for early release from prison, via video conference

A teenage girl texted her friends a graphic video of herself. A court said she’d shared child pornography.

‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh released from prison after 17 years

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news