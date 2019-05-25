Four pedestrians and a motorist were injured Saturday in a crash in a parking lot in Fairfax County, the county police said.

All five were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the police said. They said the crash appeared to be an accident. It happened around midday in the 2900 block of Annandale Road.

The site is about half a mile north of Route 50, and perhaps a mile west of the Seven Corners area.

