Four people died and several others were hurt after the church van they were in was rear-ended by a truck pulling a load of metal outside Petersburg, Va., officials said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday along Route 460 west near Zion Road in Wilsons, Va., an area about 20 miles outside Petersburg. The church group was going to a revival in the area, according to WDBJ7.

Virginia State Police told the station that 11 people were in the church van. The van had slowed to make a turn into a church parking lot when a Ford F-450 pickup truck that was pulling a trailer loaded with metal rear-ended the van. The van overturned several times and landed on its side, while the truck ran off the road and struck a guardrail, according to WDBJ7.

Four of those in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck’s driver suffered minor injuries.

