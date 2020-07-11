“We had a very violent night,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said on Saturday.

Newsham said 90 percent of this year’s homicides involved firearms, and that an increasing number of suspects in killings have “gun related offenses” in their criminal histories.

Friday’s shootings bring to 98 the number of people slain in the District this year, a 21 percent increase over 2019, which set a decade high.

Sixteen people have been fatally shot in the first 10 days of July, including 11-year-old Davon McNeal, felled by a stray bullet during a stop-the-violence cookout on the Fourth of July in Anacostia. Two men and a woman were fatally shot in a single incident on July 7 in Southeast Washington.

Police provided few immediate details of Friday’s shootings, which occurred in Northeast and Northwest Washington.

The latest shooting on Friday occurred about 7: 40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Newton Street NE, near South Dakota Avenue, on the border of the Brookland and Woodridge neighborhoods.

Police said they found a man shot inside a white vehicle. The victim, identified as Evrett Harris, 19, of Southeast, died at a hospital. Authorities were looking for a burgundy Ford Taurus with four people inside.

About 6:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a man shot at the Yours Truly Hotel in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW, on the border of the Dupont Circle neighborhood and the West End.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the man was found in a room of the boutique hotel — formally the Wink Hotel — and had been shot multiple times. The man’s name has not yet been released.

It could not immediately be determined if the man had been a guest. Kris Carlson, a manager at the hotel, declined to comment.

Minutes before 6 p.m., police said a man was found shot in the 4900 block of North Capitol Street NE, near Fort Totten. Sternbeck said it appears the man had been a victim of a robbery attempt.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives. Police were looking for a man wearing a black-hooded sweater and dark blue skinny jeans seen running with a handgun on Farragut Place Northeast.

A woman was fatally shot about 5:20 p.m. in the 700 block of 21st Street NE, in the Carver-Langston neighborhood. She was identified as Tamika Jones, 45.

A police report lists addresses for Jones in Carver-Langston and in Hyattsville, in Prince George’s County. A police report says she was shot in the neck and back and died at a hospital.

She was shot near Bennett Place, a street that police have said separates rival crews at the Carver Terrace and Langston Terrace apartment complexes. Police said they did not know of a motive and did not know if the woman had been targeted. A police report says 43 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

The shooting unnerved residents who have been fighting for months for additional resources from the District.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations with officials demanding change,” said Sydelle Moore, an advisory neighborhood commissioner who represents the neighborhood. “There is support for these requests. But I want to see more immediate action. For those of us who live here, the agencies that serve us have to do a better job listening to us.”

The Washington Post profiled the neighborhood’s struggles in May, after four men had been shot and killed there, and 12 assaults with firearms had been reported. The head of one city agency who runs alternative justice programs said the coronavirus pandemic prevented anti-violence mediators from fully engaging at-risk residents.

Residents continued to complain, exchanging emails with D.C. police and other officials in the mayor’s office. The Washington Post has been included on those emails.

“How many people have to die until our elected representatives respond to our pleas for help?” one resident emailed shortly after the woman was killed Friday night. “How many more reports of shots fired? The systemic negligence around the safety and crime issues we are seeking to address is sickening.”

Their demands include officers walking along Bennett Place, putting a surveillance camera on that street and building speed bumps. They noted a getaway vehicle in Friday’s shooting “flew down Bennett Place going the wrong way.” The neighborhood is one of several the District targeted for extra enforcement and resources as part of a summer crime initiative.

D.C. Police Capt. Jerome Merrill told residents in a email Friday night that he is adding a third officer to patrol Bennett Place, and that a mobile police surveillance camera has been moved to that location.