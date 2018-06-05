Four people in the District were hurt during a violent four-hour period Monday night, officials said.

The period first unfolded about 11:18 p.m. when an inmate was stabbed at the D.C. jail in the 1900 block of D Street in Southeast. A police report said he was hit in the abdomen with an unknown object. He was taken to a hospital and reported to be conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police.

Then at 11:33 p.m., two men were shot in Northeast. The incident happened in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE. According to a police report, 20 sounds of gunshots were heard from a ShotSpotter, a device that can detect gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they found the two men outside. One had an injury to his arm and the other had been struck in his cheek.

They were taken to hospitals and said to be conscious and breathing, according to police.

Around midnight, a woman was stabbed with a folding knife in the 900 block of Bellevue Street SE. She was taken to a hospital, conscious and breathing. A police report said the woman had been previously arguing with a man about not “wanting to be in a relationship anymore.” The man fled. Police did not provide his name.

The overnight violence comes at a time when the Washington region has had 116 homicides so far this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 63 happened in the District.