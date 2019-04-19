A wrecked automobile is seen in front of Prince George's County police personnel during a press conference on distracted and impaired driving. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Four people were killed when an SUV crashed into a utility pole in Capitol Heights, Md., police said.

The SUV was travelling west on Sheriff Road when it crossed the center line and hit a pole at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Prince George’s County police said.

All four people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash shut down Sheriff Road between Cedar Heights Drive and Cypresstree Road for several hours before it reopened early Friday.

Police have not released the names of those killed.

The fatal crash comes as Prince George’s County officials push safe-driving campaigns in the aftermath of several deadly collisions.

In December, three children were killed as their family was heading home from church by a man who rear-ended them on Indian Head Highway. The man who crashed into the family has been charged with driving while under the influence.

In February, six people — including five children ages 5 to 15 — were killed after a car in Bowie, Md., veered off the road and hit several trees.

Last week a woman died in a chain-reaction crash after a tractor-trailer suspected of running a red light collided into a school bus carrying students.

