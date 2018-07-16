Fou r people, including at least one woman and one juvenile, were reported shot in the District within three hours Sunday night. (iStock/iStock)

Four people were reported shot in the District Sunday night in three separate incidents within a three hour period. One of the victims was described by police as a juvenile.

The juvenile was one of two people shot just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE, D.C. police said.

The juvenile victim was conscious and breathing after the shooting, said Karimah Bilal, a D.C. police spokeswoman. No age was given for him. The other victim in that incident was a woman. She was also conscious and breathing, Bilal said.

A lookout was issued for a silver vehicle.

Just after 10 p.m. a shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE.

The first of the three shootings occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 45th Street NW.

Police issued a lockout for a black male, with shoulder length braids who wore a white shirt and was about 5 feet 10.