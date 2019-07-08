Four men were shot and wounded early Monday outside a convenience store in Southwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victims were all being treated at hospitals; their conditions were not immediately available.

Police said the shootings occurred just after midnight in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood. A police report says as many as 25 shots were fired.

[Track D.C. area homicides]

The shooting occurred outside a 7-Eleven store on a plaza where Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southwest meets South Capitol Street Southeast.

In an unrelated shooting Sunday night, police said a man was shot and wounded in the 1400 block of Girard Street NW, in Columbia Heights.

The victim told police he believes he was shot by someone who sped by him on a bicycle about 11:30 p.m. The victim told police hear the man on the bicycle say, “We hit the wrong guy.” Police described his injuries as not life threatening.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news