Three county police officers and a state trooper were struck by a vehicle while on the scene of a crash near Largo Road and Campus Way South, said Officer Antonia Washington, a spokeswoman for the county police. The county officers suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, she said.
A driver involved in the earlier crash also was hit by the vehicle, police said on Twitter.
Details about the initial crash were not immediately available. The second collision occurred about 10:10 p.m.