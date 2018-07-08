At least four separate shootings were reported in the District Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. (iStock/iStock)

At least four separate shootings were reported in the District within about eight hours late Saturday, according to the D.C. police.

The first of the victims did not appear seriously wounded. Conditions of the others could not be learned.

It is often thought that hot summer weather causes an increase in violence. However, Saturday’s shootings appeared not to conform to that theory. They were reported on one of the coolest days in more than a week.

The first of the shootings occurred about 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace SE, according to Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. He said the victim was grazed.

Of the other three attacks, one was reported about 5 p.m.in the 1900 block of 33rd Street SE, police said.

They said they were looking for a black male who wore all black clothing and drove a black Mercedes auto.



Of four separate shootings reported in the District Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, two were in southeast and two in northeast. (iStock/iStock)

Police were told that the day’s third and fourth shootings both occurred in the hour before midnight. Both were reported in Northeast Washington, about 15 minutes apart. The sites were about a mile and a half from each other. It was not immediately clear if they were connected.

One occurred at 11:21 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road, in the Eckington area. Police said they were looking for two black males in a black Nissan auto that had tinted windows and shiny rims.

The other shooting occurred at 11:36 p.m.in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, the police said. The site is in the Brentwood area of the city.

No description was available of a possible assailant.