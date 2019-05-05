Four separate shootings were reported in the District within about four hours on Saturday night.

The gunfire began about 7:30 p.m. with a shooting in the 400 block of Riggs Road NE, according to a preliminary police account.

Within two hours, a second shooting was reported around 9 p.m., on the other side of the Anacostia River, in Southeast, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road.

Two more shootings were reported around 11 p.m.

One was in Northeast, in the 4500 block of Douglas Street in the Kenilworth area, between the Aquatic Gardens and the Metro Orange Line tracks. The other, and the fourth of the night, was reported in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SE, a street that includes new three-story rowhouses on one side and a large shopping center on the other.

All the shooting sites were relatively far apart, and nothing immediately indicated any connection between the shootings.

