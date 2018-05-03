A gunman shot into a car and killed two people in the back seat as the vehicle drove in Southeast Washington shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of First Street SE, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, police said.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that a gunman fired from a white sedan into a black car, where police found the victims, a man and a woman. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was found dead inside the car, Newsham said.

Police did not immediately identify either shooting victims.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video that appeared to capture the shooting and showed that the gunman leaned out of the car window and fired.

“It does appear that it was a targeted attack, but that remains to be seen as the investigation is ongoing,” Newsham said.

The vehicle in which the victims were found appeared to be used for ride-sharing, Newsham said. The driver was not wounded during the incident, he said.

The two shooting victims were not related, and police are trying to determine their relationship and learn why they were in the vehicle, Newsham said.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a small white sedan that police believe was occupied by at least two people, the driver and a gunman.

The shooting happened on a block behind a dry-cleaning store and near apartment buildings. Newsham said the surveillance video shows that residents, including a woman pushing a baby stroller, were outside at the time.

The shooting occurred in the middle of a block, and the target car proceeded about 100 feet before it came to a stop near the intersection of First Street, Upsal Street and MLK Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen turning right onto Upsal Street from First Street as it fled the scene.

Less than 30 minutes later, Sixth District officers responded to the 200 block of 50th Street NE, near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center, where they found a male shooting victim conscious and breathing, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times and was in critical condition, Newsham said.

About the same time, police found another male shooting victim at 56th Place and Central Avenue SE, about nine blocks away. Police believe that victim was shot in the unit block of 57th Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the incidents were connected.