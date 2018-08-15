Four people were shot in Washington on Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. on. Two were hit on Mount Pleasant Street NW., one near downtown and another in Ancostia, near the Big Chair. (iStock/iStock)

Four people were shot in three incidents Tuesday night and Tuesday evening in relatively busy parts of the District, according to D.C. police.

One shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW, a double shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street NW, and the last of the incidents was in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

In the Massachusetts Avenue attack, man was shot about 7:30 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

Police said they were looking for a black male who wore a black hat that appeared to be worn backwards. He had black pants. A car that left the scene and was apparently connected was a silver-colored vehicle described as having Tennessee tags.



The site is near the northern edge of downtown, south of Logan Circle, and east of Thomas Circle.

In the double shooting on Mount Pleasant Street, both of the two men who were hit were said to be conscious and breathing when taken to hospitals. Police said they were looking for as many as five black males in connection with the 8:45 p.m. attack.

A detailed description was provided for only one of the attackers. Police said he had a dark complexion and wore a white T-shirt and white cargo pants.

The last of the three incidents occurred about 11 p.m. near U Street SE, just south of Good Hope Road, at a place with a variety of offices, businesses and cultural attractions.

It was near the site of the Big Chair, one of the most famous of all of Washington’s neighborhood landmarks.

No information was available about the condition of the victim. No description was given of any assailant.