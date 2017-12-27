On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, at least four people were shot in the District of Columbia within a few hours. Two were described as being undeer 18 years old, and in another case police said the attacker fled on a bicycle.

The first of the day’s shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of 22nd Street SE. The victim, a man, according to initial accounts, was described by police as conscious and breathing after being hit.

It was in that case that the assailant rode away on a bicycle, according to the early account provided by police.

The second incident of gunfire was described as a double shooting. It occurred around 8 p.m. at Otis and Warder Streets NW, the police said.

According to the police, the victims, described only as “juvenile males” were in that area when they were approached by two people in masks and dark clothing.

The masked assailants “began shooting” at the youths, the police said.

The victims were hit in their legs. Their wounds did not appear to be life-theatening, the police said.

The fourth person who was shot was wounded about 10:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of F Street SE, police said. He was said to be conscious and breathing after being hit .