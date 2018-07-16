A 10-year-old girl was fatally shot and three adults were wounded Monday night on a street in Northeast Washington, police said.

The gunfire broke out about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

Of the three who were wounded, one was described as a woman. She was conscious, Carew said. The two other victims, both men, were also conscious, he said.

A spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said three people were taken to hospitals from the shooting scene. Their conditions appeared to be in the serious-to-critical range, he said.

A person who lives in the neighborhood said he happened to be looking out a window at the time of the incident.

He was asked about the number of shots he heard.

“Couldn’t count them,” he said, adding that there were “too many to count.”

According to his account, a vehicle drove up to a courtyard area on 53rd Street.

“Guys pulled up in a black car,” he said, adding that they “got out” and “started shooting.”

Then, he said, they “got in the car and drove off.”

People began running down the street, he said.

Soon, he said, police arrived, and the entire block was cordoned off. Amid the gunfire, a bullet apparently struck a gas line.

“You have to work with us,” Chanel Dickerson, an assistant police chief, said at the scene, urging community residents to help get illegal guns off the city’s streets.