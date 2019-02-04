Four people were shot Monday evening in Southeast Washington and apparently ran to different locations, creating multiple crime scenes along the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor, according to D.C. police.

A fourth person, described by police as an elementary-aged school girl, also was injured, possibly by shattered glass, and was taken to an area hospital. A police spokesman said all four victims suffered injuries believed to be not life threatening.

The shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. at Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues in Southeast, a usually crowded road during the evening rush hour. The injured girl was found at this location, where a glass pane of a bus stop had been shattered.

D.C. Police Cmdr. Durriyyah Habeebullah, who runs the Sixth District station, said it appears the victims were at the bus stop. She said that stop is typically busy in the evening, and it’s not uncommon for as many 20 people to be waiting there.

“It’s very unfortunate that people would do such an horrific act,” Habeebullah said of the shooter.

The shooting victims appear to fled, some many blocks. Police reported finding wounded men in the 2200 block of Nicholson Street SE, the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE and the 2900 block of Nelson Place Southeast.

