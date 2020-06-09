A second man was also wounded in that incident, Carew said. He was reported to be conscious and breathing.
About 15 minutes later, a man was shot and wounded in the 1700 block of 16th Street SE. He was conscious and breathing, Carew said.
The sites of the two shootings are about a mile apart, on opposite sides of the Anacostia River. It was unclear whether they were connected.
In a third shooting, a man was wounded in the 1300 block of U Street SE about 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was conscious and breathing, Carew said.