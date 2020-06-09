A man was shot and gravely wounded Tuesday night near the eastern edge of Capitol Hill, and three other men were also wounded by gunfire in separate incidents in the city, according to D.C. police.

The most seriously wounded man was unconscious and not breathing after being shot about 9:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of K Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

A second man was also wounded in that incident, Carew said. He was reported to be conscious and breathing.

About 15 minutes later, a man was shot and wounded in the 1700 block of 16th Street SE. He was conscious and breathing, Carew said.

The sites of the two shootings are about a mile apart, on opposite sides of the Anacostia River. It was unclear whether they were connected.

In a third shooting, a man was wounded in the 1300 block of U Street SE about 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was conscious and breathing, Carew said.