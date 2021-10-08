The shooting came amid an upsurge in gun violence in the District, which has aroused widespread concern.
No information about the circumstances was available.
However, a long gun was apparently used, police said. They said they were looking for an automobile with three people in it. They said it had a loud exhaust.
Denise Krepp, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in the area said a neighbor told her of watching rescue personnel try in vain to help one of the victims. She called on the D.C. Council and other officials to do more.
Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) called for those behind the shootings “to be held accountable.”
The neighborhood is known as Hill East, and is characterized by residential streets lined with rowhouses. It is about a mile and a half east of the Capitol.