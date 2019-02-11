Four people were held up on the street early Saturday in four separate robberies within a relatively compact area of Northwest Washington, according to the D.C. police.

All four incidents occurred between midnight and 3 a.m. and involved either two or three robbers, but it could not be determined whether the same robbers were involved in all.

The first of the incidents occurred about 12:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Second Street NW. A victim was assaulted and items were taken, police said.

The second incident occurred about a block away and five minute later, in the 2000 block of Second. Again the victim was assaulted, the police said.

The third robbery was about a half mile south, on R Street NW, about 1:15 a..m. and the final one was about 3 a.m. in the same vicinity, in the 1700 block of First Street NW.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news