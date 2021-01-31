Another woman was killed Friday night in the East Riverdale area and identified Sunday by county police as Shauntese Gedeon, 32, of Riverdale. She was found about 11:30 p.m., with “multiple gunshot wounds,” in a parking lot in the 5300 block of Hamilton Street, police said.

AD

County police said her slaying, like Redding’s, did not appear random.

AD

The third of the female victims was found in the District on Sunday morning.

Brenea Audrice Franklin, 30, of Southeast Washington was found about 12:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street SE, D.C. police said.

She was the only victim who had not been shot. She had a severe laceration and died at the scene, police said.

Based on available data, it appeared her killing was the 17th homicide in the city in January.

Men are generally more likely to be homicide victims than women. FBI data from 2018 indicates a ratio of about 2 to 1.

On Sunday, a man was fatally shot about 12:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Dallas Place in Temple Hills, county police said.

He was not immediately identified.

A second man was wounded in that incident, police said.