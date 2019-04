Four people were stabbed early Saturday after a dispute at a restaurant in the Burtonsville area of Montgomery County, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 15500 block of Old Columbia Pike, said Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman. He said the victims’ wounds were not thought to be life-threatening.

