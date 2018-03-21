Manuel Robles Lopez, one of three men, arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Prince William County. (Prince William County Police)

Four men have now been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a person whose body was found inside a burning vehicle at a park in Woodbridge, Va.

Police in Prince William County said they have made a preliminary identification of the person killed, but have not yet released the identity publicly, pending further DNA analysis by the medical examiner’s office and notification of next of kin.

The cause of the person’s death and the fire remain under investigation. The body was found March 15.

A citizen called 911 and reported a vehicle was on fire at Veterans Memorial park in the 14300 block of Veterans Drive. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a body inside.

In the last week, police have arrested three men and a teenager. Two of the suspects were arrested in Prince William County, and two others were caught in Wilson, N.C., by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

The men arrested and charged include the following:

• Manuel Enrique Robles Lopez, 21, of Manassas, Va., who is charged with murder — accessory after the fact and being held without bond.

• A 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge, who is charged with murder and whose name was not released because he is a juvenile. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

• Erick Alexander Contreras Navarro, 23, also of Manassas, Va., and Denis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, 19, of Oxon Hill, Md., were both arrested and charged with murder. They are awaiting extradition from North Carolina.

This case was the second one recently in which a body was found in a burning car in the D.C. region.

In Montgomery County, firefighters found a burning vehicle along Wisteria Drive in Germantown, Md., and a body inside.